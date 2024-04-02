Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,683 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,765,000 after acquiring an additional 46,157,887 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 854,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,229,000 after buying an additional 266,162 shares during the period. Key Bridge Compliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $15,839,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $13,455,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,671,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $117.26 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $92.79 and a 52-week high of $118.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.11 and a 200-day moving average of $107.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.