Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,525 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $688,426.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,931.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,569. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $688,426.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,931.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,604 shares of company stock worth $16,022,982 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on EW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $94.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.32.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

