Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,664 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,087 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 55.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 336 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at $47,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $367,464.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,618,227.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $367,464.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,618,227.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $579,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,304 shares in the company, valued at $10,682,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 186,259 shares of company stock valued at $24,388,086. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $137.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.94 and a 200 day moving average of $112.61. The company has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a PE ratio of 105.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

