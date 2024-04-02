Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Sells 309 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bensler LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $157.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.55. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $159.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

