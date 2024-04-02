Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Sells 5,531 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,531 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for 0.3% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $6,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,499,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,866,000 after buying an additional 100,735 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,985,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,370,000 after purchasing an additional 220,263 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,199 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,568,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,888,000 after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,524,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,013,000 after purchasing an additional 34,122 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

NOBL opened at $100.70 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.89.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

