Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Sells 6,331 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,611 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,331 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 0.3% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $1,345,203,000. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth about $679,775,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 433.5% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,128,587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $394,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354,677 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.52.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $92.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.61. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $128.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

