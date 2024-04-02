Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 254.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Evolent Health by 389.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter.

Evolent Health Stock Performance

NYSE EVH opened at $31.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.89. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $36.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $556.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.87 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Evolent Health from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.70.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

