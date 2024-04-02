Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by research analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $1.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $5.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 27.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WOOF. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.50 to $2.70 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.11 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.65.

NASDAQ WOOF opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.15. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average is $3.07.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 20.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOOF. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 607.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Alpha Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

