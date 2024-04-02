Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) Hits New 12-Month High at $194.60

Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 194.60 ($2.44) and last traded at GBX 194.60 ($2.44), with a volume of 154997 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 189.20 ($2.38).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PHLL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 213 ($2.67) price target on shares of Petershill Partners in a report on Monday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.51) price target on shares of Petershill Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

The company has a market cap of £2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18,920.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 173.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 160.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 6.11.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Petershill Partners’s previous dividend of $0.05. Petershill Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130,000.00%.

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

