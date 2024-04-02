PFG Advisors Boosts Position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned about 0.05% of Bel Fuse worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter valued at $712,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 4.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 676,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,293,000 after purchasing an additional 30,752 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 29.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 169,920 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,109,000 after buying an additional 39,046 shares during the period. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse Trading Up 0.2 %

Bel Fuse stock opened at $60.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.08. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $74.75. The stock has a market cap of $771.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.44.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $140.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.86 million. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 11.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Vincent Vellucci sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $56,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,126.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

View Our Latest Report on BELFB

Bel Fuse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BELFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.