PFG Advisors Cuts Stake in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

PFG Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned 0.17% of Saratoga Investment worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 19.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on SAR shares. B. Riley lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Saratoga Investment Stock Performance

Saratoga Investment stock opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $315.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.35 and a 12 month high of $28.87.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $36.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.11 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 16.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.63%. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.52%.

About Saratoga Investment

(Free Report)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.