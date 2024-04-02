PFG Advisors Has $467,000 Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

PFG Advisors lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Columbus Macro LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 15,909 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,048,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 74,242 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,738,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 11,200.0% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $171.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $191.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $177.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.47 and its 200-day moving average is $136.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $110,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,360 shares of company stock valued at $5,457,048. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.