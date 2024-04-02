PFG Advisors Has $852,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

PFG Advisors lowered its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 425.0% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 317.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE MDT opened at $87.02 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $115.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on MDT

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.