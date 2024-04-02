PFG Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $619,000. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 33,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 477,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,348,000 after purchasing an additional 100,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,094,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,513,000 after purchasing an additional 78,754 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS GCOW opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.39.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

