PFG Advisors Sells 520 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

PFG Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JQUA. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 2,302,419.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,213,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213,428 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 304.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 23,479 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,360,000. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 727,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,824,000 after acquiring an additional 25,094 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $52.67 on Tuesday. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.64 and a fifty-two week high of $53.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.

About JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

