PFG Advisors Sells 6,069 Shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR)

PFG Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,069 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned about 0.30% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 837.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth about $109,000.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.0 %

NAPR stock opened at $45.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.91.

About Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

