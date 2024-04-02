Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE stock opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.94, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.34. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

