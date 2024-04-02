Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $7,033,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 285.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 963,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,310,000 after purchasing an additional 713,425 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $2,812,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 153.9% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 35,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 21,566 shares during the period.

Shares of TQQQ opened at $61.94 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $64.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.32.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.2151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

