Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 1,160 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $139.09 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $108.32 and a 52-week high of $142.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

