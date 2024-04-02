Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $83.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.79. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $84.33. The firm has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.