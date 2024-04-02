Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 1,597 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 125,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 37,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.82 and a 200 day moving average of $106.06. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

