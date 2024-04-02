Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,082.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,098,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,760,000 after purchasing an additional 374,702 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 116,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $67.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $67.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.10.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.