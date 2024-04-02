Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,714 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Ossiam boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 51.7% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 312.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 296.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Insider Transactions at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 189,759 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $5,550,450.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,755,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,097,380.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 5,162,408 shares of company stock valued at $154,412,919 in the last three months.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $29.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.77. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $22.24 and a 1-year high of $31.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

