Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 3,860 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in D. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 631.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,339,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,898,000 after purchasing an additional 14,105,237 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854,975 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,005,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $332,276,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $183,757,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE D opened at $49.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $58.69. The company has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.54 and its 200 day moving average is $45.84.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

