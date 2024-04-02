Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target Raised to $99.00 at Truist Financial

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.78.

PNFP opened at $83.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $43.31 and a 12-month high of $92.33.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $396.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.97 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.26%.

In related news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 24,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $1,977,966.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,237,633.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 6,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $553,519.33. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 202,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,721,973.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 24,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $1,977,966.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,790 shares in the company, valued at $24,237,633.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,175 shares of company stock valued at $4,487,253 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth about $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 101.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

