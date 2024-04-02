Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,810 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,079 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 610.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,449 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $141,965,000 after buying an additional 531,418 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.1% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 51,608 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $11,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 440,522 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $101,122,000 after purchasing an additional 112,261 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $369,505.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total transaction of $522,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,787.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $369,505.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,140.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of PXD opened at $263.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $196.74 and a 12 month high of $264.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.11.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $2.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Recommended Stories

