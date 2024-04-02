Piscataqua Savings Bank Acquires Shares of 501 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FI. Oppenheimer raised Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.21.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $158.57 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $159.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.62 and a 200-day moving average of $132.81.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

