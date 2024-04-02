ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Stock Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.31

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.31 and traded as low as $6.42. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 14,428,136 shares changing hands.
ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average is $9.31.
ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, April 10th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, April 10th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500
About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500
The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.
