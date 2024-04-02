ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Stock Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.31

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.31 and traded as low as $6.42. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 14,428,136 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average is $9.31.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, April 10th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, April 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 41,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 24,579 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares during the period. Lane Generational LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,458,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,245,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

