PTC’s (PTC) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $210.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.27.

Get PTC alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PTC

PTC Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $188.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. PTC has a 52-week low of $120.62 and a 52-week high of $194.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.03. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.17.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. PTC had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $550.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.59 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PTC will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at $171,631,594.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,415 shares of company stock worth $6,457,478. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PTC

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in PTC by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $759,000. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in PTC by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PTC by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

(Get Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.