Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Issued By Scotiabank

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) – Research analysts at Scotiabank dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Methanex in a research report issued on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share.

MEOH has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Methanex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Methanex from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Methanex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $44.62 on Tuesday. Methanex has a one year low of $38.18 and a one year high of $49.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.51.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.24. Methanex had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.21 million.

Institutional Trading of Methanex

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 1,158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

