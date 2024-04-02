Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Ag Growth International Inc. Reduced by Atb Cap Markets (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a report issued on Monday, April 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $5.84 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s FY2024 earnings at $6.06 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$78.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ag Growth International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$81.44.

Ag Growth International Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of AFN stock opened at C$63.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of C$47.07 and a 1 year high of C$64.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$59.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$54.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.32.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C$0.62. The firm had revenue of C$379.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$414.68 million. Ag Growth International had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 4.51%.

Ag Growth International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.44%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

