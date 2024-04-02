Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for KB Home Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of KB Home in a research note issued on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.73. The consensus estimate for KB Home’s current full-year earnings is $7.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.91 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.44 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.93 EPS.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KB Home from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on KB Home from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KBH

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of KBH stock opened at $69.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.94. KB Home has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $72.00.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 10.88%.

Insider Transactions at KB Home

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 4,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $294,990.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,785.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $330,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,971.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 4,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $294,990.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,785.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 373,635 shares of company stock valued at $22,400,005. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of KB Home

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in KB Home by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,612 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in KB Home by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,233 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at $29,141,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in KB Home by 225.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 895,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,435,000 after purchasing an additional 620,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in KB Home by 1,871.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 615,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,734,000 after purchasing an additional 584,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

(Get Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.