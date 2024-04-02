Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Issued By HC Wainwright

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Emeren Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Emeren Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Emeren Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Emeren Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Shares of SOL stock opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market cap of $141.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.78. Emeren Group has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $4.54.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Emeren Group in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Emeren Group by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Emeren Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Emeren Group in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emeren Group during the first quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

