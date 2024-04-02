QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,774 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,543.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,831,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $409,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QCOM opened at $171.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $191.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.86. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $177.59.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

Several research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Morgan Stanley lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.71.

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,360 shares of company stock valued at $5,457,048. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

