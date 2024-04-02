Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock Holdings Lowered by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,397 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $5,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 128,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,772,000 after purchasing an additional 14,268 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 669,187.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 53,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,555,000 after purchasing an additional 53,535 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $1,352,000. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 12,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 18,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $288,395.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,065 shares in the company, valued at $10,494,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,125 shares of company stock worth $11,270,215. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $259.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.75 and its 200-day moving average is $202.70. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.74 and a fifty-two week high of $262.01. The company has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.54.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

