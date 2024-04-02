Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $32.51

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.A – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$32.51 and traded as low as C$29.91. Quebecor shares last traded at C$29.91, with a volume of 221 shares changing hands.

Quebecor Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.26. The firm has a market cap of C$2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.48, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.66.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

