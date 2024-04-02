Quent Capital LLC Purchases 10,742 Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) by 2,463.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Olaplex were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Olaplex by 98.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Olaplex by 156.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Olaplex by 6,000.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth $33,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on OLPX. Piper Sandler raised shares of Olaplex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Olaplex from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.59.

Olaplex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average is $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a current ratio of 10.92. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $4.30.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $111.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.29 million. Olaplex had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 13.09%. Olaplex’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Olaplex Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

