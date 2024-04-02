Quent Capital LLC Purchases 375 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Quent Capital LLC grew its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 64.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,719,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,862 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in APA by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,525,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,681 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in APA by 22.7% during the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,374,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in APA by 3.8% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,609,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,450,000 after acquiring an additional 167,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in APA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,458,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,144,000 after acquiring an additional 153,743 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APA stock opened at $35.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.51 and a 200-day moving average of $35.29. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. APA Co. has a one year low of $29.47 and a one year high of $46.15.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). APA had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 62.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.78%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of APA from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.61.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

