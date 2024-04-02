Quent Capital LLC Purchases 700 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 437.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1,327.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,969,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,259,000 after buying an additional 3,691,350 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,319,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,572,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,681,000 after buying an additional 1,470,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,802,000 after buying an additional 1,041,150 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 195.6% in the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,555,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,740,000 after buying an additional 1,029,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIRC. Mizuho cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.71.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.50 per share, for a total transaction of $28,003.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.91. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $37.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

