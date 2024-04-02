Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Quest Diagnostics accounts for 1.3% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after purchasing an additional 636,301 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 12.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,554,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,153,000 after buying an additional 388,162 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,414,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $416,093,000 after buying an additional 180,889 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,613,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,517,000 after acquiring an additional 333,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,001,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,884,000 after acquiring an additional 538,377 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $134.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.29. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $119.59 and a fifty-two week high of $148.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.92%.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total transaction of $706,312.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,610.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total transaction of $706,312.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,610.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 5,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total transaction of $703,349.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,809,145.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,202. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

