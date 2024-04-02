Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2151 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This is an increase from Raiffeisen Bank International’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Raiffeisen Bank International Stock Performance

Shares of RAIFY opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.64. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $5.55.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 16.74%.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking services to corporate, private customers, and institutional customers. The company offers cash management, cross border accounts, electronic banking, payments solutions, sustainable and subsidized financing, leveraged and acquisition financing, project and structured financing, real estate financing, leasing, factoring, trade and export financing, investment banking, investing, hedging, and investor services to its institutional clients and corporate customers in agri food and beverage, automotive, construction and building materials, food and beverage, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, packaging, real estate, retail, technology, telecom, and utilities industries.

