Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.12% of The Carlyle Group worth $17,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 125.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 1.1 %

CG opened at $46.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $48.52.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $896.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.68 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 20.53%. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.93.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $2,460,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,066,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,807,147.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

