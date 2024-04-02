Raymond James & Associates Has $19.84 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,676 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 2.33% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $19,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCV. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $606,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 440,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,519,000 after purchasing an additional 55,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of ILCV opened at $76.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.68 and its 200-day moving average is $69.32. The firm has a market cap of $923.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $76.99.

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

