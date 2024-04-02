Raymond James & Associates Raises Stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 493,470 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 62,964 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ENI were worth $16,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in ENI by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,850 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ENI by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 35,020 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in ENI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in ENI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in ENI by 10.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 251,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 24,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

ENI Stock Performance

Shares of E stock opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average of $32.15. Eni S.p.A. has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $34.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ENI Increases Dividend

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.16). ENI had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $26.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5186 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.49. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on E. Berenberg Bank downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ENI has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About ENI

(Free Report)

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

