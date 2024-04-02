Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.27% of FirstService worth $19,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,993,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,433,000 after purchasing an additional 85,703 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,626,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,932,000 after purchasing an additional 61,747 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in FirstService by 17.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,364,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,631,000 after acquiring an additional 349,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FirstService by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,582,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,293,000 after acquiring an additional 29,482 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FirstService by 1.0% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,362,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,328,000 after acquiring an additional 13,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService Stock Down 0.6 %

FirstService stock opened at $164.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.60 and a beta of 0.97. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.77 and a fifty-two week high of $171.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.66.

FirstService Increases Dividend

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). FirstService had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FSV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on FirstService from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on FirstService from $196.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FirstService

FirstService Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.