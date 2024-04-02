Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,365 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.27% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $19,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

FLOT opened at $50.83 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.79.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2559 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

