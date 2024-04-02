Raymond James & Associates Sells 183,080 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 421,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 183,080 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.53% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $18,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,876,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $219,926,000 after purchasing an additional 382,572 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,439,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,404,000 after acquiring an additional 92,289 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $245,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,940 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 71.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,431,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,773 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 666.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,344,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APAM opened at $45.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.07 and a 1-year high of $46.08.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 73.85%. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 5.5%. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous None dividend of $0.65. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

APAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 17th.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, EVP Gregory K. Ramirez sold 2,500 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $105,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,403.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

