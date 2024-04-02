Raymond James & Associates Sells 19,984 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,380,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,984 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $16,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RQI. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 108,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RQI opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.23. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $12.64.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

