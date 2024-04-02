Raymond James & Associates Sells 3,548 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,548 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.25% of Watts Water Technologies worth $17,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WTS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 17.5% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 6.4% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Watts Water Technologies news, CAO Virginia A. Halloran sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total transaction of $307,207.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,865.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Watts Water Technologies news, CAO Virginia A. Halloran sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total transaction of $307,207.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,865.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $152,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,113 shares of company stock worth $1,023,106. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of WTS stock opened at $209.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.43. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $153.25 and a one year high of $219.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $199.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.60.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

