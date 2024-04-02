Raymond James & Associates Trims Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,117 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 1.00% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $19,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMB. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 29,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 30,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

FMB opened at $51.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.53. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.08 and a 12-month high of $51.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

